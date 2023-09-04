(KRON) — A shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland left one injured Monday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Madison Street just before 12:30 p.m., according to OPD. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a shooting. Officers investigating the reports located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds.

Medical assistance was provided by the Oakland Fire Department and a Falck ambulance. The victim was transported to an area hospital, authorities said.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown. No further information was made available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.