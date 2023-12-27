SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect is in custody following a shooting near O’Farrell and Hyde streets Wednesday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD Tenderloin Station officers responded at approximately 9:29 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene to treat the man.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time, according to police.

Officers took one suspect into custody on the 400 block of Hyde Street. Identification of the suspect is pending during this active investigation, police said.

All information is preliminary at this time, police said. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Officers remain on the scene and the investigation is active.