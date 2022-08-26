OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a Friday afternoon shooting on a train near the Lake Merritt BART station in Oakland. The man shot was taken to Highland Hospital shortly between 2 p.m, according to BART spokesman Jim Allison.

The train was on its way to Daly City. The shooting happened on the train.

BART tweeted there will be “major” delays in service on the Berryessa Line in the Daly City, Richmond, Berryessa and Dublin/Pleasanton directions.

In the meantime, AC Transit will provide bus service between West Oakland, Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations, which will be on Bus 14 route. Buses 18 and 88 for service between Lake Merritt and Oakland City Center at 12th Street.

Bay City News contributed to this report.