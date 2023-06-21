(KRON) — One person was killed in a shooting that occurred along the Oakland Embarcadero Wednesday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The shooting was on the 200 block of Embarcadero at 8 a.m., police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with at least one gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were given to the victim, but unfortunately, they were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The scene remains active, police said.

Wednesday’s shooting follows a violent holiday weekend in Oakland, in which four people were victims of homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.