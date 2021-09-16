Shooting on Highway 24 near Caldecott Tunnel causes traffic delays: CHP

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting that happened on Highway 24 near the Caldecott Tunnel is causing severe traffic delays on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the incident occurred between two vehicles.

CHP officials say a concerned driver called 911 and by the time they hung up the phone, the other car shot at the driver.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Around 4:25 p.m., a severe traffic alert was issued on eastbound Highway 24 near the Caldecott Tunnel.

Officials say the right bore is closed at this time.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and expect delays.

There is no estimated time for reopening the road.

Check back for updates as this is developing.