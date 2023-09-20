(KRON) — An early Sunday shooting on northbound Interstate 880 in San Leandro is being investigated, the California Highway Patrol Hayward Area said Tuesday.

On Sept. 17 at around 3:16 a.m., the CHP Hayward Area office received a report of a possible freeway shooting on I-880 south of Davis Street in San Leandro.

Authorities located one victim who did not sustain any injuries. The victim’s vehicle was struck twice in the shooting, CHP said. Investigators believe the shooting occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m.

No suspect has been identified and the incident remains under investigation. CHP Hayward Area is asking the public to please call the CHP Hayward Area office at (510)-489-1500 with any information regarding the shooting.