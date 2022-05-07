CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — There was a shooting at Sun Valley Mall in Concord on Saturday night, the Concord Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Officers are on the scene investigating in response to a shooting in the parking lot along Contra Costa Boulevard, Concord police tweeted.

The shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near the BJ’s Restaurant, according to a press release. A preliminary investigation revealed that two groups of individuals fired at each other in the parking lot.

Police said parked cars at the scene were struck by gunfire. A number of shell casings were recovered, but no suspects and possible victims were located.

Both groups drove away in unknown directions after shots were fired. The BJ’s is located next to the Round 1 arcade and a 24 Hour Fitness.

KRON4 reported multiple incidents at the Sun Valley Mall towards the end of 2021. One was a shooting on New Year’s Eve, and the other was a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.