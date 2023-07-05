SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers responded to a shooting near an elementary school in Pacific Heights Wednesday evening, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Police responded to a call around 6:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Franklin Street and Broadway.

Witnesses told officers two vehicles may have been involved in the shooting, according to SFPD. Both vehicles were able to get away before police arrived.

Saint Brigid Catholic School, located at 2250 Franklin St., is at the intersection of Franklin Street and Broadway. As of 9 p.m., SFPD has not identified any victims. The police presence was cleared as of 9:30 p.m.

Police said anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

KRON On is streaming news live now

No other information was immediately available.