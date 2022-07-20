VALLEJO (KRON) – A lockdown of John Finney High School in Vallejo was lifted midday Wednesday after a shooting occurred in the area this morning, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

The shooting was reported in the area of the 1300 block of Amador Street around 9:24 a.m. A school-initiated lockdown has been lifted, according to Vallejo Public Information Officer Brittany K. Jackson. No injured have been reported and no suspects were identified as of press time.

A tweet from Vallejo police states that the suspect “is a Hispanic male, approximately 30-40 years old, approximately 5’8″, with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap with black puffy jacket, dark jeans and no shoes.”

The case is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vallejo Police Department at 707-552-3285 or dial 911.