VACAVILLE (KRON) – The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was shut down Sunday evening before its scheduled end-time due to a shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department.

At 7:44 p.m. officers heard a gunshot, the post states. They subsequently found an 18-year-old Fairfield resident with a gunshot wound in his leg. After getting a description of the armed suspect, an off-duty officer apprehended and arrested them.

The suspect is an 18-year-old Suisun City resident who was arrested for violation of probation, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted homicide.

“Although the incident was quickly resolved, the need to thoroughly investigate the crime scene led to the closure of the stage and nearby concessions stands,” the post states. The festival resumes today.