SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police are still searching for two people who attacked two people at two different Bay Area Rapid Transit stations over the weekend.

One of the victims died from the attack.

The latest incident happened in San Francisco yesterday when two men were seen arguing at 24th Street Mission BART station.

One man pulled out a knife, stabbed another man and left. The victim staggered down to the platform and died.

On Friday, a man was shot and sent to the hospital in Oakland near the Lake Merritt BART station.

At last check, the man had life threatening injuries. There have not been arrests in either case.