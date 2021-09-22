Shooting suspect arrested in San Francisco

San Francisco police car SFPD for stories with crime or police as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ChameleonsEye)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police have a suspect in custody who they believe was involved in a shooting.

Patrol officers heard shots fired on September 14, 2021, at approximately 9:37 p.m. near Jones Street and Golden Gate Avenue and found a 19-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While searching the area for the suspects, police saw two men walking away from the area and attempted to stop them. One ran while the other stopped and surrendered to police but was soon released.

Police chased the suspect who fled and eventually caught them on the 400 block of Larkin Street after a foot chase.

21-year-old Lawrence Brussard of San Francisco was was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of assault with a firearm, shooting into an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm in violation of a court order, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and committing a felony while on bail or O.R. release.