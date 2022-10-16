WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court where police say shots were fired in the area.

Police are calling this incident an attempted homicide, with the suspect still at large. One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and arrived at John Muir Hospital.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect(s). No other information was provided about the victim.

Hutchinson Court is right outside of Northgate High School.

This is an active investigation. Walnut Creek police say there is no threat to the community as “this was an isolated incident between the involved parties.”