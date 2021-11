OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting on Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of Oceanview Drive.

At this time, police ask residents to avoid the area.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 5900 block of Oceanview Drive. Please avoid the area. PIO is headed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/ogPYlBtfIU — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 21, 2021

No other details have been released at this time.