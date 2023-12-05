(KRON) — A shoplifting suspect was arrested for robbery after he assaulted a Macy’s loss prevention employee while leaving the store wearing stolen clothing, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Police responded to Hillsdale Shopping Center on a report of fighting, police said. Officers found a Macy’s loss prevention employee attempting to detain a shoplifting suspect, identified as Tauangemai Latukefu, 20, of Redwood City. Latukefu had spent three hours in the store selecting clothing and shoes before going to a fitting room where he put them on, SMPD said.

Approximately $961 worth of clothing items were recovered, and Latukefu was arrested for robbery. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail.

“Shoplifting, a theft, is generally considered a misdemeanor depending on the dollar amount,” said San Mateo PD. “But when force and/or fear are involved, this misdemeanor turns into a felony.”