PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – A woman has been arrested for shoplifting from a store at the Stanford Shopping Center, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Authorities say she had more than $19,000 in stolen property in her car trunk after shoplifting more than $1,600 of clothing from a store.

Around 4:34 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a Victoria’s Secret at 180 El Camino Real. The store’s loss prevention officer reported a woman shoplifting in the store, who had committed prior shoplifts.

Police were waiting outside while the loss prevention officer watched the woman put the clothing items in her personal bag.

Officers detained her when she left the store without paying.

Investigators learned that the suspect came to the shopping center in her car, a black 2015 Mercedes C300 sedan, but had unreported license plates. Officers determined that the plates were stolen from a car registered in San Francisco.

Police found more than $19,000 in property stolen from Victoria’s Secret stores in Fairfield and San Jose, and a prior theft in Palo Alto.

Two iPads that belonged to one of the stores, in addition to another license plate which was reported stolen from Rancho Cordova, were found in her car.

20-year-old Jaleila Sharee Blaettler of San Francisco has been booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony commercial burglary, felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.