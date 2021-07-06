Shoplifters flee with several purses from Neiman Marcus in San Francisco: video

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Multiple suspects stole merchandise from the Neiman Marcus store on Union Square in San Francisco Monday evening, police said.

Officers responded at 5:49 p.m. to Neiman Marcus at 150 Stockton St. because of the theft. The suspects fled in multiple vehicles, and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the text.