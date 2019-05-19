Shoplifting suspect stabs security guard at San Francisco supermarket

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A man attempting to steal from a San Francisco grocery store on Saturday cut a security guard as he was trying to stop the crime, authorities say.

The incident happened around 1:16 p.m. at a Safeway in the Inner Richmond neighborhood located in the 700 block of 7th Avenue.

The victim, who's in his 40s, was cut on the arm and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

He was not taken to the hospital, officers say.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but he was arrested following the incident.

Authorities have not disclosed the weapon used in the attack.

