SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Shoppers are off and on running, but how fast and how long they will run is still up in the air.

Retail experts are scaling back their expectations for holiday shopping because of gas prices, inflation and the possible recession ahead.

But shoppers will be shoppers and they are out this morning. At the Hillsdale Mall shoppers arrived before the doors opened to get into line.

KRON ON is streaming live

Many say they do plan to stick a budget unless the deals are too good to pass up.

“If it’s a good sale then yes, I want it,” Estella Osgood told KRON4 News.

“I mean we are both hoping 50% off everything,” Cole Watson added.