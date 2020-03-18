Shopping malls deserted as major retailers close due to coronavirus

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – It is a sight that may become increasingly familiar as stores shut down indefinitely – all because of the coronavirus.

Retail giants like Nordstrom and Macy’s shuttered their doors today across the county.

In malls throughout the Bay Area, once robust centers were silent.

Nordstrom, Macy’s, Apple – just a few of the 86 stores shuttered Tuesday at the Broadway Plaza Mall in Walnut Creek.

Normally bustling with business, not so anymore.

In a statement to KRON4, Macy’s declared the closures of its name brand, plus Bloomingdales, Bluemercury, outlet facilities and market stores as:

“For the health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. as a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores.”

It continued by saying they will offer benefits and compensation to its impacted workers.

Nordstrom, which has operated since 1901 with 380 stores stretching over 40 states plus 248 Nordstrom Rack stores announced that all stores will be closed by the end of the day and will offer two weeks’ pay and benefits.

While the waiting starts to find out what happens next, security guards patrol the empty plaza.

A few curious people drove by in cars and on bikes.

