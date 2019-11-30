Shopping safety during the holiday season

PLEASANTON (KRON) — It’s that time of year when retailers see a spike in sales.

The Stoneridge Mall lot was full to the max on Black Friday.

While shoppers are in stores, taking advantage of the sales, it’s not just mall security watching the parking lot.

“Lock your cars, keep your valuables out of sight and always be aware of your surroundings,” said Pleasanton Police Lt. Brandon Stocking.

Lt. Stocking says thieves are more prevalent this time of year.

The decorations could be a distraction and lift up holiday cheer.

But there’s always people looking to take advantage and make like the grinch.

“I think we try to be fairly trusting in general. Any valuables we try to hide and get it out of sight and get it away from people,” said Pleasanton shopper Nathan Taylor.

Shopper Shanker Singh agrees.

“Make sure that nothing is visible inside the car. Put everything in the trunk and stay safe and park your car where there’s lighting and all that,” Singh said.

Auto burglaries are common in the Bay Area, which is why these shoppers seem to know the drill.

It’s not just shoppers who need to be on alert.

KRON4’s Gayle Ong saw some brazen thieves in August at an Apple Store in Burlingame.

The group scooped up pricey merchandise off the front tables.

Apple won’t comment on security issues in their stores but security.

Experts say it’s a common store policy for employees to not engage thieves.

But if you’re shopping and a thief comes in, Lt.Stocking says don’t ever put yourself in harms way.

“These are property crimes, we don’t want anybody to get hurt over them so be a good witness. Pay attention to suspect descriptions if you’re able to see a vehicle, try to get a license plate,” Stocking said.

And then the so called porch pirates, Lt. Stocking suggests encourages doorbell cameras and have someone check on your package so it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands.