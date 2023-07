(KRON) — A person riding a bike in Old Oakland was shot at by a person in a passing vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. near 8th and Clay streets. An occupant of the vehicle shot at a victim who was riding a bike nearby. The victim was not hit by the gunfire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police are still investigating this shooting. Anyone with more information is asked to contact OPD’s Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.