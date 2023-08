(KRON) — A fatal shooting occurred outside the Lake Merritt BART station Tuesday afternoon, BART police confirmed to KRON4.

Police said the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. by the bus zone near the Lake Merritt station. The Oakland Police Department listed the address as 8th Street and Oak Street.

The station briefly closed but has since reopened. As of 3:10 p.m., trains resumed stopping at the station.

