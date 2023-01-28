MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — Eight suspects carried out an armed robbery at a jewelry store on Friday, and one fired a gun at a store employee, according to the Milpitas Police Department

At 2:41 p.m., MPD dispatch received a 911 call reporting shots fired within a shopping center on the 1500 block of Landess Avenue at the Milpitas mall Shopping Center, about 1.5 miles from Great Mall. Officers arrived on the scene and determined that the shots came from a jewelry store nearby, and they headed towards the store to assist.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, and police did not locate them in the surrounding area. Detectives learned that the suspects came into the jewelry store to commit a robbery, and one of the suspects brandished a firearm during the incident. One suspect also fired a gun in the direction of an employee, but no one was struck by the gunfire.

KRON On is streaming now

The suspects then fled the scene in two vehicles with an undisclosed amount of property. MPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is handling the case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the MPD at 408-586-2400. You may choose to remain anonymous by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at 408-586-2500.