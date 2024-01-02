(KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office reported two instances of shots being fired during attempted car break-ins over New Year’s weekend. Nobody was hurt in either shooting.

The first attempted burglary happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday in San Lorenzo, on the 1900 block of Via Sarita. The sheriff’s office said suspects tried unsuccessfully to steal the victim’s car from their driveway before one of them fired a handgun through the front window of the home. The suspects and victims never spoke to each other.

On Monday, deputies responded to the Cherryland area of unincorporated Hayward for another vehicle theft.

The incident happened on the 20000 block of Angus Way. A man allegedly came out of his home to check on his vehicle and encountered a masked suspect who fired several rounds at him with a handgun.

The suspect, whose race is unknown, fled southbound on Angus Way, driving a dark sedan. The suspect fired again as they were driving away, but the victim was unharmed. A check of the surrounding area and local hospitals revealed that there were no other victims.

ACSO believes the two shootings could be related. Anyone with information is asked to contact ACSO at (510) 667-7721.