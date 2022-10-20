BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft attempt involving gunfire.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of King Street at 7:14 a.m. Thursday after hearing a suspect in a white sedan was trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle.

“When a witness yelled at the suspect, a suspect from a second vehicle (a black sedan) fired one shot towards the witness’s house,” Public Information Officer Byron White stated. “Thankfully, no one was struck by the gunfire.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 510-981-5727.