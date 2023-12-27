(KRON) — Shots were fired during a robbery at a gas station in Pinole on Wednesday, the Pinole Police Department said.

The incident happened at the Chevron located at 2695 Pinole Valley Road. Police first posted about it on Facebook at 12:48 p.m.

A suspect was arrested in connection to the robbery and shooting. By 4:30 p.m., a suspect had been arrested, and police left the scene.

Pinole police plan to put out a press release with more information. This story will be updated when that is available.