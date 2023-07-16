(KRON) — Police are searching for four suspects that were involved in an attempted robbery and shooting outside of a Bank of America in Emeryville Sunday afternoon, the Emeryville Police Department said in a statement.

The attempted robbery occurred around 12:38 p.m. when four men attempted to rob two victims at gunpoint in the Bank of America parking lot on San Pablo Avenue. One suspect fired a shot during the robbery, and one victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

(Photos courtesy of Emeryville Police Department)

The suspects fled the scene in a red Hyundai sedan with unknown plates, and police say the vehicle had front-end damage and after-market black rims.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers at the scene assisted the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim was considered stable and taken to a local hospital.

KRON On is streaming now

EPD is searching for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved. Anyone who knows more about the incident is asked to contact EPD’s Criminal Investigations Section at 510-596-3700 and reference case 2307-1144.