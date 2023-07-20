Image of the gun allegedly used in the shooting from the San Francisco Police Department.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested on Sunday after items were stolen from a San Francisco Safeway and shots were fired, the San Francisco Police Department said. The incident took place at Safeway Portrero Center located at 2300 16th Street.

Officers from SFPD’s Mission Station responded to the store after a threats call. Police said the suspects threatened the life of a store security guard.

A gunshot was heard in the parking lot. Officers found the two suspects in their car and detained them.

Officers found a gun with an extended magazine hidden in the car, as well as bullet fragments and a fired cartridge, according to police.

SFPD said one of the arresting officers recognized the suspects and knew that one of them had a young child. The suspect said the 2-year-old child was home alone, and the police and fire departments “worked together to ensure the child was safe and medically assessed,” SFPD said.

The two suspects were booked into jail for robbery, threats, conspiracy, firearm possession and child endangerment.