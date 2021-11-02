Oakland man shot in face while at home believed to be hate crime, husband says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland father who was shot in the face in his home while holding his baby is in stable condition.

He’s waiting for another surgery after the horrifying weekend incident.

The family of four was relaxing at their home in West Oakland Saturday night when shots were fired into the house.

Jimmie was in the kitchen making dinner while his husband was watching TV in the living room holding his five-week-old daughter at the time. Their four-year-old daughter was also in the room.

Jimmie, who wishes to keep his family anonymous, says his husband was the only one struck by gunfire.

“Somebody drove up and fired over 10 rounds into our house, and one of those rounds hit him in the face.”

The shooting happened on Peralta Street.

The Oakland police department has not indicated whether or not this case is being investigated as a hate crime, but Jimmie believes it should.

“We’re a gay couple with kids. You know, I immediately, that’s kinda where I jump to. Because while we do live in the Bay Area, there are people who are still not very supportive.”

Jimmie says the baby suffered a few abrasions on her face, but her injuries do not appear to be serious.

“We’re good people, you know, and I’m kind of just really confused right now.”

He says his four-year daughter is emotionally traumatized, while his husband prepares for a second surgery Wednesday.