OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a shooting that happened near Oakland Tech High School on Friday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m.

Casings were located, however, authorities say there are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Students can be picked up in the area of 40th Street and Broadway.

At this time, there are no other details.

