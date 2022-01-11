‘Assume it’s COVID’: Lack of tests amid omicron surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Home COVID tests are hard to come by, and scheduling a PCR test is equally difficult.

So if you cant get tested, and you feel sick… what are you supposed to do?

“At this moment you have to assume it’s COVID. It could be other things, but because you cant get a test, you don’t know for sure. And you potentially can transmit it to other people.”

UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says that means you must isolate yourself from others.

“Wall yourself off in a cocoon. After day if 5, if symptoms are improving you can go out into world with a mask on for additional 5 days. If symptoms are not improving, you should stay until symptoms are improving.”

However, if you don’t have any symptoms, but you’ve been exposed, the decision to quarantine depends on whether you are recently vaccinated or boosted.

“If you are not boosted, you stay at home for 5 days isolating, walling off from society. And at day 5, you can go around wearing mask for remaining 5 days. If you’re boosted don’t have to wall yourself off from society, you can start moving around, but you must wear a mask for ten days.”

During this period doctors point out you should continue to try to get a test so you can confirm whether or not you have COVID-19.