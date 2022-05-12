SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s an exciting time for Dub Nation!

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to close out their second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies with Game 6 win Friday in front of their fans inside Chase Center.

Show your pride by sending pictures of you in your Warriors gear to breakingnews@kron4.com or BreakingNewsAlert-KRON@nexstar.tv to be featured on our shows and website.

If the Warriors win, they punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals. That would be the team’s sixth appearance since winning the NBA title in 2015.

Game 6 is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Chase Center in San Francisco. The game will be televised on ESPN.