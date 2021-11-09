Showers linger for morning commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Many early morning commuters are driving through heavy showers on Tuesday morning from the atmospheric river that arrived in the Bay Area on Monday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the region will begin drying out around Tuesday afternoon.

Isolated to scattered showers will continue through the morning commute across the Bay Area and Central Coast. Drying conditions are forecast to return later this Tuesday afternoon. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CARain pic.twitter.com/AjPB0PTZKe — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 9, 2021

It’s expected to be the only storm for the rest of the week, with temperatures getting a little warmer and rain clouds clearing out later Tuesday.

The atmospheric river came with gusty winds and a wind advisory, which expired at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The NWS predicted that the North Bay, as well as San Francisco and San Mateo County would get between 1-1.5 inches of total rainfall once the lingering showers move out.

Most of the East Bay is predicted to get a total of half an inch to an inch of rainfall. San Jose area is expected to get the least, between 0.25-0.5 inches.