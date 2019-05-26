Showers to sweep across the Bay Area overnight
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Showers and gusty winds are expected to roll through the Bay Area overnight into Sunday.
The National Weather Service says a line of showers is forecast to sweep across San Francisco Saturday night, followed by scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday.
In addition to showers developing overnight, expect W to NW winds to increase after midnight and become gusty during the early morning hours of Sunday, especially near the coast. Wind gusts 25-35 mph are likely, with locally higher gusts near the ocean & thru coastal gaps. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OLtFCoPQI0— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 26, 2019
