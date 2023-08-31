(KRON) — Car break-ins and thefts are some of the issues the city of Oakland is facing. One Oakland restaurant is fed up with it.

“We have heard you loud and clear. We are sick and tired of our city not stepping up, so WE DID,” NIDO’s BackYard wrote in an email Thursday.

NIDO’s BackYard announced it has acquired a parking lot directly across the restaurant at 104 Oak St. In addition, the business hired security guards to watch over the lot.

Customers will now be able to their cars with the peace of mind that their car is unlikely to be broken into. The parking lot is accessible for customers during NIDO BackYard’s operating hours.

NIDO’s BackYard is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On weekends, it is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In 2019, 5,041 car thefts were reported in Oakland, according to the FBI’s crime report. Oakland’s rate of 1,161.4 thefts per 100,000 people tops any other city in the country.

The restaurant serves Mexcian cuisine and a variety of drinks, including margaritas, beer and wine. It “focuses on seasonal Mexican cuisine along with a curated list of agave spirits and cocktails,” NIDO’s BackYard said on its website.