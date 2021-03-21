More than 200 vehicles show up at San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Three vehicles were impounded after San Jose police broke out some sideshow activity overnight.

In a tweet, the San Jose Police Department said it responded to a parking lot at the intersection of Morrill and Landess Avenues where a group of over 200 vehicles was gathered.

Police said 15 citations were issued for various violations, including a spectating ordinance.

Three vehicles were impounded for 30 days due to the sideshow activity.

No other details were immediately available.