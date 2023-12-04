SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A sideshow stopped all traffic in a busy intersection in San Francisco over the weekend. It went on far longer than neighbors would have liked.

The sideshow woke people up in the middle of the night, disturbing not only people who live around there but also all the people stuck in traffic while the intersection was shut down. The sideshow happened at Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

People who live near this intersection say they got woken up by people doing “donuts” around 1 a.m. Sunday. Kimberly Chin said it was extremely loud.

“I heard a lot of screeching, then about a little bit later I heard fireworks go off multiple times,” she said.

The sideshow also backed up traffic in all directions. Dozens of people parked in the middle of the street to go watch.

Eventually, police responded and shut it all down with people and cars dispersing quickly. Other video online showed a Waymo being trapped in the chaos.

Neighbors say they’ve never before seen a sideshow in this normally busy intersection.

“I’ve lived here for like 20 years,” Chin said. “Normally the sideshows take place on Division and 13th so this was kind of a little bit closer to home.”

Neighbors are still frustrated about the sideshow and say they didn’t see anyone get arrested. KRON4 reached out to San Francisco police to confirm, but we did not hear back by the time this story was published.