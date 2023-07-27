SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Thirteen men are being sued by the City of Santa Rosa under the California Fish and Game Code for polluting waterways with tire crumbs after driving recklessly during sideshows.

The city says the tire crumbs ended up in storm drains and polluted Colgan and Roseland Creeks, adding that it is unlawful to deposit any petroleum, acid, coal, tar or asphalt, among other, pollutants into waterways.

Once in the waterways, it can be harmful to fish, birds, mammals and plants. The thirteen men allegedly organized, promoted and participated in the sideshows while on public property.

Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan says his team cracked down on these shows by giving tickets, arresting people and impounding cars. The city’s lawsuit has listed one to 100 John Does. As of now, they are only known by their social media handles, but the city plans to amend the lawsuit once they find the legal names of each John Doe.