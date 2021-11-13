Sideshow shuts down residential intersection in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A reckless sideshow startled neighbors in Santa Rosa overnight.

The problem is widespread across the Bay Area.

Despite efforts to crackdown, many people say they’re getting the same response when the call police to report it.

The sideshow forced motorists to take a detour at West College Avenue and Putney Drive in Santa Rosa just past midnight.

“Many of the cars, as they did that, were fish tailing. So, that they came very, very close to the crowd of people,” one neighbor said. “The cars could not really be controlled, and I thought there was great potential for a disaster.”

Neighbors who watched on in horror stated they did see some people fly out of the spinning cars.

“It happens often,” Michelle Higgs said. “At least once or twice a week.”

Higgs and other neighbors say the sideshow lasted for up to two hours. She said these disruptions have been happening for going on a year now in the residential area.

This time, Higgs was one of several neighbors to report the activity to police, only to receive a disappointing response — a few officers who kept their distance.

“I didn’t understand why they didn’t come right out,” Higgs said.

Some neighbors say at least 70 people were involved.

“When you see people hanging out of windows and there’s just bystanders that are getting hit, and somebody can get killed at these events. I mean, there’s people that take out guns and start shooting and stuff. And, its always pushing the envelope to see what they can do to make the crowd excited.”

“There was nearly — could have been a death. When I pointed that out to the lady at the police department, she said, ‘well, if something happens, we’ll send out an officer to help, but we’re not sending out anyone before the accident happens.’ I could not believe that attitude. That shocked me.”

KRON4 left several messages with the police department for comment and clarity and have not heard back.