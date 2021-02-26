Sideshow tragedies: How Oakland police plan to stop them

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is using extra resources to stifle sideshows this weekend.

“Violent, disruptive & illegal behavior will not be tolerated,” the department tweeted on Thursday night.

Police said they will be making arrests, towing cars and issuing citations as part of their enforcement.

Recently, illegal sideshow activities have ended in tragedies in the Bay Area.

In late January, a motorcyclist was killed on the Bay Bridge while numerous sideshows were happening.

In San Francisco, a midnight shooting during a sideshow left one person dead and two injured.

During the Super Bowl, video captured frightening, reckless sideshow activity at Oakland intersections.

Oakland police are asking for tips on planned sideshows at their non-emergency email: sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.