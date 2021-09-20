Sideshow video: Car does doughnuts in San Francisco intersection

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another video of sideshow activity has come out of San Francisco over the weekend.

The video above, captured by a resident of the Cow Hollow neighborhood and uploaded to the Citizen app, shows a car spinning doughnuts in the intersection before driving out.

A crowd circles the intersection, and a police vehicle is seen behind.

It’s not the only incident police responded to.

A sideshow was recorded Saturday around 2:30 a.m. near Duboce Avenue and Market Street, with one car even catching fire.

At last check, police have not appeared to make any arrests for the sideshows.