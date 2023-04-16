(KRON) — Overnight sideshows blocked the streets in San Francisco’s Mission District on Saturday. Another sideshow took over an intersection in Oakland early Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The location of the first sideshow has not yet been confirmed by the San Francisco Police Department. However, St. Matthews Lutheran Church is visible in the background of the video (watch above). The church is located on the corner of 16th and Mission streets.

Video obtained by KRON4 shows a red Mustang spinning donuts in front of the church. The crowd ebbs and flows around the vehicle to avoid being hit. In the next clip, SFPD cruisers can be seen with lights on heading down the roadway.

KRON On is streaming now

The Oakland sideshow took place at 45th and Market streets. OPD tells KRON4 that callers reported over 100 vehicles in the area engaging in sideshow activity around . Video from the scene shows a ring of fire lit up underneath the freeway overpass. Several cars take turns spinning the center of the circle as bystanders cheer.

OPD officers responded to the sideshow in Oakland, cited participants and also towed some participant vehicles. Police are still investigating.