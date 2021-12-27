Sierra snowfall smashes 51-year December record

(KRON) – Let it snow!

A 51-year record has been broken at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab at Donner Pass in Soda Springs.

193.7 inches of snow fell this month, according to the Sierra Snow Lab.

The total of snow smashes the previous December record of 179 inches of snow set in 1970.

NEW DECEMBER RECORD: 193.7"



With a 24 hour official #snow total of 38.9" at the lab, we have smashed the previous record of 179" of snow in December set in 1970!



Snow rates are still heavy and we could even break the 200" mark today!#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/x9g6fRuzHQ — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) December 27, 2021

“Snow rates are still heavy and we could even break the 200″ mark today,” the Sierra Lab tweeted.

The nonstop snow has caused several road closures and messy road conditions.

Snowboarders hoping to make it to Sierra slopes are “snowed out,” and Bay Area residents who enjoyed Christmas in Lake Tahoe cabins are snowed in.

The powerful snowstorm has blocked every major highway in and out of Lake Tahoe.