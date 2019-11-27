Sierras get slammed by snowstorm ahead of holiday weekend

TAHOE (KRON) – I’m dreaming of a white… Thanksgiving?

A snowstorm slammed the Sierras this week bringing fresh powder for the holiday.

Officials with Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows reported 12 inches of snow fell at the base and 18 inches on the upper mountains.

As the snow continues to fall, they expect to get another six to 12 inches by Thursday and another few inches by Friday.

By the weekend, another storm is expected to hit bringing two to three feet of snow.

So far, this season is looking a lot like last year, according to the ski resort.

The first snowstorm in 2018 hit on Nov. 22, which was Thanksgiving Day. That storm brought two feet, followed by three more feet later in the week.

Over at Sugar Bowl Resort, 16 inches of snow fell as of Wednesday morning.

The opening day for Sugar Bowl is this Friday.

Sugar Bowl Resort

This weekend, Squaw Valley will also be celebrating 70 years since the opening on Thanksgiving in 1949.

Free champagne and sparkling cider will be available in the Village Events Plaza on Saturday at 3:45 p.m.

If you make it up the mountain, be sure to join in on the celebrations.

Be very careful and don’t forget your chains.