(KRON) — A Sig Alert was issued Thursday night due to a major crash on Interstate 80, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said. All lanes westbound lanes were blocked due to the crash.

The crash involved two big rig trucks colliding. One of the trucks overturned.

The incident happened just west of Cummings Skyway. It was first reported by the fire department at 10:28 p.m.

Fire crews are expected to be at the scene until 11:15 p.m. to deal with debris and oil on the roadway.

There is no word as to injuries from the crash as of 10:55 p.m. Drivers are told to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.