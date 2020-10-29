Sign Hill closed to public after teen arson in South SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco’s famous Sign Hill is closed to the public until further notice.

A fire set by two teenagers caused an evacuation and panic on a recent Friday afternoon, all while the Bay Area was facing a Red Flag Warning — heightened risk for fire danger.

Investigators say a 14 and 16-year-old were seen leaving the area on October 16. Police said they later admitted to setting the fire.

As a result, all trails and access to Sign Hill are closed for public safety. The city said Thursday it is working on a “remediation plan” and hopes to open up the trails again as soon as possible.

Latest Stories: