Signals still out after crash that knocked out power in Livermore

(BCN) – Traffic signals that were knocked out of operation when a vehicle hit a power pole Saturday are still not working, according to the Livermore Police Department.

A small gardening service pickup truck knocked down a power pole on East Stanley Boulevard near Murdell Lane at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, leaving nearly 1,000 people without electricity for five hours, according to PG&E.

Police said Sunday that the traffic signals at that intersection and at Holmes Street and Fourth Street were still out as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday, and they had no time estimate for when they would be fixed.