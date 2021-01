SANTA CLARA (BCN) – The Santa Clara Police Department is asking the public to avoid a section of Monroe Street Thursday evening while it conducts an investigation.

A police spokesperson said officers are serving a search warrant in the 3500 block of Monroe Street as of 8:45 p.m. As a result, there is a “significant law enforcement presence” in that area.

There are no further details at this time.

