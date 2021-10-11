‘Significant power outage’ affecting San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) – Hundreds of PG&E customers in San Ramon are without power Monday afternoon, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

In a tweet, the agency said it was aware of the outage affecting 190 PG&E customers and warned residents to treat all intersections with flashing red lights or no lights as if they were controlled by stop signs.

Earlier, the outage impacted 3,800 customers.

According to police, this is not part of PG&E’s PSPS event but rather is a separate outage.

If you come across an intersection with flashing red lights or no lights at all, treat the intersection as if it was controlled by stop signs.



Estimated time of restoration is expected at 7:15 p.m., police said.

The cause of the outage has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.